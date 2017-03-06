Two runners qualify for National Championships

By Nicole DeStefano

Staff Writer

The men’s and women’s track teams had numerous top performances at the Fastrack Last Chance and Tufts University meets in Staten Island, N.Y., and Boston, respectively.

At the Fastrack Last Chance Meet on Feb. 25 senior Andrew Tedeschi won his heat in the 300-meter run with a season best time of 8:47.85. In the 1000-meter race, senior Brandon Mazzarella placed sixth with a time of 2:34.78.

In the pole vault, senior Chris Guglielmo cleared a height of 4.65 meters and placed fourth.

On the women’s side, freshman Kaila Carter finished sixth overall in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking in season best at 9.07.

The Lions also competed at the Boston University Last Chance meet on Feb. 26.

The men, comprising sophomores Nathan Osterhus, Thomas Livecchi, Noah Osterhus and senior Zakaria Rochdi, shining in the 4×400-meter relay race. Their converted time of 3:20.46, due to the banked track, ranks 12th among Division III runners, however, they hold on to the 10th spot since the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Eau Claire have duplicate teams among the leaders.

Noah Osterhus clocked in at 1:53.06 for the 800-meter dash. He secured the 11th fastest time nationally. Meanwhile, Nathan Osterhus competed in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 49.86.

Senior Jake Lindacher finished fifth overall in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.17. Lindacher currently holds the fourth-best time nationally in the 60-meter hurdles.

“What stands out most to me is the team’s energy and how excited everyone gets to compete and support each other each week,” Lindacher said. “There is always room for improvement, so everyone needs to stay committed to improving each day.”

On the women’s side, sophomore Kathleen Jaeger secured the 16th fastest time in the nation at the 800-meter run. She clocked in at 2:13.65.

Freshman Samantha Gorman came up big in the 400-meter dash. She ran a personal best of 57.68.

The 4×400 women’s relay team of Gorman, Jaeger, junior Jenna Ellenbacher and freshman Katie LaCapria finished in 3:58.53.

This past Saturday, March 4, the Lions competed at Tufts University for the Tufts Final qualifying meet. This was the final meet for the Lions to qualify for the NCAA D-III Indoor Track and Field Championships.

On the women’s side, LaCapria took second place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:15.45. Gorman came in eighth with a time of 1:00.52 in the 400-meter dash.

In the 3000-meter run, sophomore Erin Holzbaur clocked in at 10:34.85, securing 10th place. Freshman Kaila Carter also ran a 10.66 in the 60-meter hurdles.

On the men’s side, Lindacher placed second overall in the 60-meter dash with a time 7.06. He also placed first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.17. His time currently ranks fourth in the nation with 8.06.

In the mile run, Mazzarella finished in a time of 4:24.94 to place 13th overall.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team comprises sophomores Noah and Nathan Osterhus, Livecchi and Rochdi came in fourth with a time of 3:20.37.

“(The Lions) stepped up in many areas and we are pleased with that,” head coach Justin Lindsey said. “The goal is to get as many people as we can to the NCAA championships.”

Qualifying members of the men’s and women’s track team will compete on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, in the NCAA Indoor D-III Track and Field Championships in Naperville, Ill.