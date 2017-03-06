Lions light up Griffins, Black Squirrels and Brewers

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The men’s tennis team began its spring season with three victories, as they beat Chestnut Hill College (6-3), Haverford College (8-1) and Vassar College (8-1).

On Wednesday, March 1, the Lions squared off against the Chestnut Hill College Griffins, who compete in Division II. Heading into the Student Recreation Center, the Griffins were undefeated with a 3-0 record. The Lions were not intimated as sophomore Mitchel Sanders got the Lions first points in singles after defeating Griffins junior Lucas Bocaletto.

“Sanders, along with the rest of the team, are capable beating any opponent,” said head coach Scott Dicheck. “They may have the statistics and records, but everything is settled at the court.”

The Griffins returned the favor in when Griffins sophomore Pierre Kohler defeated senior Jack August. The Lions then dominated the rest of the single matches and won four consecutively.

The team was not as successful in the double matches as the Griffins won two of the three matches. The underclassman duo of sophomore Matt Puig and freshman Gokul Murugesan won their match in two straight sets against Griffins freshman Antoine Gautier and sophomore Victor Love.

The following Saturday, March 4, the men’s tennis team hammered Haverford College at home, 8-1.

The Lions chased away the Black Squirrels and won all the single matches. Junior Chris D’Agostino, sophomore Tim Gavornik and senior Mike Stanley all won their first single matches of the season. The Black Squirrels lone victory came in the double matches when Puig and Gavornik were defeated by Black Squirrels freshman Raja Arul and sophomore Nick Sweeney.

Despite the breezing weather, the Lions continued their hot start and swept the Vassar College Brewers on Sunday, March 5. Like the previous meet, the team dominated the single matches.

Sanders fought in three sets to defeat Brewers senior Nick Litsky. Sanders was close to clinching the victory until Litsky came back by winning the second set, 3-6. In the third set, Sanders narrowly escaped and won the match.

At the doubles competition, the Lions only dropped one match. The duo of Sanders and Stanley were bit by Black Squirrels sophomore Jamie Anderson and Litsky, 8-3.

The Lions are now ranked No. 39 nationally in the NCAA Division III and ranked No. 13 regionally in the Northeast.

“We have a very talented group this season,” Dicheck said. “They are hard working and train vigorously every day. Our goal this year is to keep the team consistent and reach further into the NCAA tournament.”

This spring season, the men’s tennis team will be playing 14 of the 17 meets at home. The Lions will compete against Colby College on Saturday, March 11, in the recreation center at noon. The following Sunday, March 12, the team plays Colby College in the recreation center at noon.