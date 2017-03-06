Celebritease: Adele surprises fans with her marriage

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Just when it seemed there was no good news left in the world, Adele surprised us with her marriage. During a concert on Saturday, March 4, in Brisbane, Australia, the artist confirmed that she and longtime partner Simon Konecki said “I do.”

While introducing her hit song “Someone Like You,” Aele spoke about the hard feelings associated with breaking up and moving on.



“Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person,” she said.

Konecki and Adele first met in 2011, but kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight until the couple announced their pregnancy in 2012. Their son Angelo is now 4 years old.

In other news, Coldplay’s Chris Martin turned 40. To celebrate, he threw himself a party with a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” theme. Guests such as Orlando Bloom and Rob Lowe were given golden tickets in order to enter the event.

This was Bloom’s first public appearance since his recent split with Katy Perry. The couple dated for a little over a year and decided to take some time apart.

Martin’s ex-wife of 10 years, Gwyneth Paltrow, still took the time to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram.

Emma Watson confronted critics who suggested that posing with her breasts partially exposed for a recent Vanity Fair photoshoot was hypocritical of her feminist views.

“It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is,” Watson said in an interview with Reuters. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

In the photo, taken by acclaimed fashion photographer Tim Walker, Watson posed topless with a white shawl draped over her shoulders.

Meghan Markle was spotted partying with some of Prince Harry’s closest pals at a wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Thursday, March 2. The wedding was the couple’s first public event together.

During the wedding, an onlooker told PEOPLE that the two shared plenty of public displays of affection, including a sweet kiss.

As long as the prince isn’t walking down the aisle anytime soon, there is still hope for the rest of us.

