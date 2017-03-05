Suicide attack in Homs, Syria, kills 32 people

By Zahra Memon

Staff Writer

Syrian armed forces were attacked by suicide bombers on Feb. 25 in Homs, Syria. Thirty-two people were killed, including a senior officer who was in charge of state media and military intelligence services, according to CBS News.

The same source reported that the two security agencies that were attacked were 1.2 miles apart from each other.

The suicide bombers who conducted this operation wore suicide belts, allowing the bombs to be detonated and completely demolish the buildings, according to CBS News.

“There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, according to Al Jazeera.

The governor of Homs Province, Talal Barzani, said approximately 20 people were injured from three blasts in two locations, according to Al Jazeera.

The Rebel group that claimed responsibility for the attacks, Tahrir al-Sham, is also known to have served as Al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch, Newsweek reported.

According to the same source, Tahir al-Sham recently broke its alliance with Al-Qaeda to form an allegiance with the global jihadist movement last year.

In addition to Tahrir al-Sham, the Levant Liberation Committee has also claimed responsibility for the bombings, according to CBS News.

The suicide attacks took place to prove to the Assad regime that it is not close to obtaining victory, according to France 24.

The attacks were also a message to those discussing solutions for the war in Syria in Geneva, according to Al Jazeera.

Bashar al-Jaafari, leader of Syria’s government delegation during the Geneva ceasefire talks, said this attack was a “message to Geneva from the sponsors of terrorism,” Al Jazeera reported.