Lions Plate: Caramel Corn

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

It’s 3 p.m. and you’re hungry, but it’s too early for dinner and too late for lunch. What should you eat? Sometimes a good snack is all you need to transform your afternoon, and caramel corn is the perfect solution to tame your sweet and salty cravings. This recipe is quick, simple and made from ingredients found entirely on campus. I recommend treating yourself to this tasty treat.

Don’t be afraid to get creative: You can top the caramel corn with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup, dunk it in Nutella or add pretzels and M&M’S to make a sweet and salty trail mix.

If you have leftover caramel, dip some apple slices and munch on them while you wait for the caramel corn to harden. If you have leftover caramel corn, store it in an airtight bag and snack on it tomorrow.

Caramel Corn (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

6 tablespoons of unsalted butter

3 cups of popped popcorn

1/2 cup of salted roasted peanuts

1/4 tsp of sea salt

3/4 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of honey

Directions:

Cut a piece of parchment paper about the length of your forearm and place it on a baking sheet. Combine popcorn and peanuts in a bowl. In a pot on medium heat, heat up sugar, honey and 2 tablespoons of water, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved. Add butter and salt to pot, stir until melted. Stir mixture until it turns a dark brown color (about 10 minutes). Thoroughly coat the popcorn and peanuts with the hot caramel. Transfer popcorn to the parchment paper, spread it out and let it cool in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Once completely cooled, break into pieces and enjoy.