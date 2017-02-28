WTSR New Noise: Active Bird Community and The Molochs

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director Nelson Kelly highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.
Band Name: Active Bird Community
Album Name: “Stick Around”
Release Number: 2nd
Hailing From: Brooklyn, NY
Genre: Lo-Fi Indie Rock
Label: Self-released
The boys in Active Bird Community formed their band in 2005 when
they were all just 11 years old. Twelve years later, they’ve released their
second full length albm which is making a splash in the indie
community. “Stick Around” contains the sensibilities of lo-fi indie punk
filtered through clean, crisp production, for a product that is equal parts
interesting song writing and sonic pleasure. With catchy hooks and jangly riffs,
this is indie rock executed flawlessly.
Must Hear:
2. Rest Stop
4. Out From Under
5. Drank the Water
7. Melancholy Paper Drum
Band Name: The Molochs
Album Name: “America’s Velvet Glory”
Release Number: Debut
Hailing From: Los Angeles, CA
Genre: Jangly Retro Garage Rock
Label: Innovative Leisure
If the Animals jammed with the Violent Femmes, it would probably
sound like the Molochs, and it would most likely be called “House of the
Rising Blister in the Sun,” but that is neither here nor there. What is both
here and there, however, is “America’s Velvet Glory,” the debut LP from
The Molochs, a garage rock band that combines 60s organ rock with
haunting minor key melodies to form an upbeat yet somber record.
Overall, a very interesting listen.
Must Hear:
3. Ten Thousand
4. No Control
5. Charlie’s Lips
6. That’s the Trouble with You
7. No More Cryin’
9. New York
