WTSR New Noise: Active Bird Community and The Molochs

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director Nelson Kelly highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Active Bird Community

Album Name: “Stick Around”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: Brooklyn, NY

Genre: Lo-Fi Indie Rock

Label: Self-released

The boys in Active Bird Community formed their band in 2005 when

they were all just 11 years old. Twelve years later, they’ve released their

second full length albm which is making a splash in the indie

community. “Stick Around” contains the sensibilities of lo-fi indie punk

filtered through clean, crisp production, for a product that is equal parts

interesting song writing and sonic pleasure. With catchy hooks and jangly riffs,

this is indie rock executed flawlessly.

Must Hear:

2. Rest Stop

4. Out From Under

5. Drank the Water

7. Melancholy Paper Drum

Band Name: The Molochs

Album Name: “America’s Velvet Glory”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: Los Angeles, CA

Genre: Jangly Retro Garage Rock

Label: Innovative Leisure

If the Animals jammed with the Violent Femmes, it would probably

sound like the Molochs, and it would most likely be called “House of the

Rising Blister in the Sun,” but that is neither here nor there. What is both

here and there, however, is “America’s Velvet Glory,” the debut LP from

The Molochs, a garage rock band that combines 60s organ rock with

haunting minor key melodies to form an upbeat yet somber record.

Overall, a very interesting listen.

Must Hear:

3. Ten Thousand

4. No Control

5. Charlie’s Lips

6. That’s the Trouble with You

7. No More Cryin’

9. New York