Celebritease: Stars take home awards at Oscars

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

Jimmy Kimmel took to humor on Sunday, Feb. 26, to keep the 89th annual Oscar Awards moving, despite going over its allotted run time.

Following a performance of Justin Timberlake’s nominated song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Kimmel joked about an NSYNC reunion.



Kimmel also mentioned that prior to the show, he had received numerous messages about bringing the divided nation together.

“I have to bring the nation together, but I can’t do that,” he said.

However, he did attempt to heal his damaged relationship with Matt Damon, which has been a long-running joke.

Prior to the show, women graced the red carpet in neutral tones with embellishments and subtle details, while men mixed it up with hints of color. Naomie Harris, nominated for her role in “Moonlight,” wore a simple white dress, pairing it with pink eyeshadow and mixed-matched yellow heels.

Emma Stone stepped out in a gold, Swarovski crystal-embroidered gown that featured a fringe bottom. Her co-star Ryan Gosling rocked a navy blue suit while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took a more traditional royal blue approach.

Nominees, presenters, musicians and guests also wore blue ribbons to show their support “for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States,” a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union reads.

In other news, nominee Natalie Portman did not appear at the award show due to her upcoming due date.

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” Portman said in statement to PEOPLE. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

During the show, Viola Davis took home the award for best actress in a supporting role for her portrayal in “Fences.” In her speech, she spoke about wanting to tell the stories of those who had dreamed big, loved and lost. She hopes to continue to bring those stories to life in her acting.

Meanwhile, Kimmel continued to incorporate humor into the show when he surprised a random group of tourists by bringing them into the audience. The fans thought they were entering a museum exhibit, so they were shocked to find themselves in the audience of the Oscar Awards.

One of the female tourists identified Denzel Washington as her favorite actor. Denzel officiate a pretend wedding between her and her fiancé, as she took pictures using her selfie stick. Jennifer Aniston even gave away her sunglasses to a tourist.

Damien Chazelle, director of “La La Land” and son of history Professor Celia Chazelle at the College, took home the award for best director.

His leading actress in “La La Land,” Stone, took home the award for best actress in a leading role. She thanked the director and Gosling.

To end the night, the award for best picture went to Chazelle’s film, “La La Land.” The modern, classic musical had a total 14 nominations. But, as the producers were thanking their families, the Oscar producers realized the award actually went to “Moonlight.”

The wrong card had been given to the presenter and the producers of “Moonlight” took the stage to correct the mistake.

The producers of “Moonlight” couldn’t believe they won, but they took a moment to give love to the cast and crew of “La La Land.” In their speech, the producers said they hope to inspire all minority populations with their win.