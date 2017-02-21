WTSR New Noise: Surfer Blood & Thigh Master

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director Nelson Kelly highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Surfer Blood

Album Name: “Snowdonia”

Release Number: 5th

Hailing From: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Genre: Surfy Indie Rock

Label: Joyful Noise

The latest effort from Surfer Blood is mystifying in its simultaneous spontaneity and expert songwriting. Frontman John Paul Pitts wrote this album to showcase the backup vocals and harmonic abilities of the rest of the band, and this presents itself in beautifully layered vocals on each track. “Snowdonia” still contains the signature hooks and surf guitars associated with the band, securing tracks like “Frozen” and “Dino Jay” a place in Spotify Indie playlists for months to come.

Must Hear:

2. “Matter of Time”

3. “Frozen”

4. “Dino Jay”

5. “Six Flags in F or G”

Band Name: Thigh Master

Album Name: “Early Times”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: Brisbane, Australia

Genre: Lo-Fi Indie Punk

Label: Bruit Direct Disques

Thigh Master takes everything the American lo-fi/indie scene is and does it with an Australian accent. If I told you to imagine a band that practices in an old, decrepit brewery, you would probably imagine a band that sounds like or is Thigh Master. Jangly guitars and supercharged apathetic, dismissive vocals will make you feel like a bad person for just trying to listen to this album, but it’s a self-depreciating action to be cherished.

Must Hear:

3. “Company”

6. “Hippy View”

8. “Whiplash”