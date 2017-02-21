Lost wallet in Lot 5 waylays student

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

• On Feb. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a female student reported to Campus Police that she lost her wallet. The student believed she lost her wallet on Feb. 8 between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. after leaving an event in Kendall Hall, according to Campus Police. The student recalled walking to Lot 5, where she got into the passenger side of her roommate’s vehicle and went to her off-campus house on Pennington Road in Ewing, N.J. The student then discovered that her wallet and its contents were missing. She checked her vehicle and driveway and could not find it, according to police reports. She also checked Lot 5, however, that area was plowed due to overnight snowfall, which possibly affected her search. She told Campus Police that she called the Brower Student Center to see if anyone turned in her wallet, but no one had. According to Campus Police, the student described the missing item as an old leather wallet that contained money, credit and debit cards, as well as her driver’s license. The officer advised her to cancel her cards and contact Campus Police if she locates the wallet or if there are any unauthorized transactions on her cards.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.