Students celebrate Valentine’s Day across campus

By Shirley Ayala and Alyssa Gautieri

Correspondent and Features Editor

Love was booming across campus on Valentine’s Day among lovers, roommates and friends as flowers were sold in Eickhoff Hall, people danced in dorms and some were serenaded.



Cidney Robinson, a freshman marketing major, was shocked when she opened the door to her dorm room in Ely Hall to find a group of girls from the College’s Step Team singing Bruno Mars’s “Treasure.”



“It was so nice, I loved it so much,” said Robinson, who was ecstatic about the surprise sent from a friend.



The BlackOut Step Team went from room to room on Valentine’s Day to celebrate students who received a Dance Gram from someone on campus.



In addition to Dance Grams, students were able to purchase red and pink roses thanks to the College’s Humanitarian Engineering Club.



Spreading the love around campus even became educational as Chi Upsilon Sigma, the National Latin sorority, hosted an event on Feb. 14 in which attendees were taught about their individual love styles, such as preferring acts of service, words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch or gift giving.



On Feb. 13, the Residence Hall Association hosted its “Bearing with Valentine’s Day!” event in which students were able to build their own stuffed animal including bears, penguins and unicorns. Students also colored Valentine’s Day-themed pictures, indulged in pink and red cookies and played with heart-shaped stickers.



Additionally, the College’s Harry Potter-themed club, The Order of the Nose-Biting Teacups, hosted a Valentine’s Day dance on Friday, Feb. 17. At the dance, students played the club’s version of “The Newlywed Game,” had a Secret Cupid gift exchange and enjoyed snacks and crafts.



“I think the event was important because it wasn’t a party for couples or loving relationships. It was a party for the club members both single and taken to love everyone and to feel loved,” said Anna Chervinsky, the publicist of The Order of the Nose-Biting Teacups and a technology engineering and education double major.



The dance allowed students to bring friends and meet new people, as well as meet up with club members.



“We had fun dancing (to the) music playing through the entire dance, and overall, it was a positive experience on my end,” Chervinsky said.

Rhiannon Picioccio, president of The Order of the Nose-Biting Teacups and senior English and secondary education major, agreed.

“(The dance) offered a more friendly atmosphere than the stereotypical “Valentine’s Day” setting. It doesn’t matter if you come alone or with a date – we include everyone in our events and try to have a great time,” she said.



Love was at a peak for many students, regardless of whether they were single or in a relationship.



For students in long-distance relationships or friends and family back home, the holiday may serve up its fair share of challenges. However, students such as Lloyd Padmore, a freshman business major in a long-distance relationship with a student who attends Rutgers University, tried to make the best of the holiday centered around flowers, chocolates and heart.



“(Long-distance relationships) are a challenge, but they are worth fighting for,” he said. “(My girlfriend and I) are meeting up this weekend, and we will be celebrating then, so Valentine’s Day is not completely a lost cause with us.”



Mackenzie Gascoyne, a sophomore nursing major and a single student at the College, believes the holiday is about love in general, not solely about significant others.



“To me, Valentine’s Day is about being with the people in your life that you love and that love you back — whether it be a boyfriend, girlfriend or best friend,” she said.



Regardless of how you celebrated the holiday — on the day of or the weekend after with family, a significant other, friend or yourself — hopefully your Valentine’s Day was filled with unconditional love and happiness.