Celebritease: Disney announces upcoming projects

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

As it gets closer to the premiere of Disney’s live-action film “Beauty and the Beast” on March 17, Disney has begun to tease other upcoming projects to keep fans excited. Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, has signed on to play Simba in the live-action version of “The Lion King.”

James Earl Jones will once again return to Pride Rock to portray Mufasa from the 1994 animated movie. Actress Angela Lansbury has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming sequel “Mary Poppins Returns,” playing the Balloon Lady who wreaks helium havoc in the park during one of Poppins’s outings with the Banks children.

According to PEOPLE, the character was introduced in “Mary Poppins Comes Back,” the second book in P.L Travers’s series. Lansbury originally voiced Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Beckham family headed to Canada for a fun and exciting vacation on the mountains. David Beckham admitted it was his first time hitting the slopes on Instagram, while his wife Victoria posted her matching snow outfits with her daughter, Harper.

“It’s so beautiful up here plus having a special time,” Beckham wrote on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 17. “Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes.”

The eldest Beckham child, Brooklyn, broke his collarbone during the trip after posting a video on Instagram showing off his skills.

Despite her sister Kendall Jenner walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian West will not return to the city five months after her high-profile robbery. Her rep confirmed that she did not plan to attend. In early February, Kardashian West met with French authorities in New York City, where she testified in the robbery case to identify the men that broke into her apartment.

Ed Sheeran rung in his birthday by giving the world a gift: a new song off his upcoming album. Sheeran admitted it was a favorite of his. “How Would You Feel (Paean)” follows hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

The music video features Sheeran rocking a classic flannel and crooning the ballad in one room as the camera pans around him. The romantic song was rumored to be his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn’s, favorite track off the new album, “Divide.” Sheeran has known Seaborn since high school, and it was rumored that the two have been a couple since 2015, but only recently went public.

Personally, I am excited to see more music from Sheeran in the next month.