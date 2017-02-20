Campus Style: This week’s fashion forecast

By Jillian Greene

Columinst

In the midst of Mother Nature torturing us with her freezing temperatures, it seems that she may finally give us a break. This week, we will see weather in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Personally, I couldn’t be more excited.

What will this raise in temperature mean for you fashion wise? It may be time to break out some spring clothes and ditch the winter coat, hats, scarfs and gloves. However, be sure to keep these items handy considering the unpredictable weather this time of year.

Last week, I saw students around campus in T-shirts when the weather suddenly shifted to 60 degrees. However, this spring-like weather was followed by a snowstorm the next day. One moment I was sitting outside soaking up sun rays in a short sleeve shirt and capris, and hours later, I was shoveling snow off my car bundled up from head to toe.

This week, however, Mother Nature won’t tease us with one day of spring weather, instead, we are expected to see an entire week of sunny skies.

If all goes well and the weather stays on schedule, this week will be filled with warmer weather, spring outfits and happier faces across campus. I’m predicting the winter coats replaced with lighter jean jackets, zip-up sweatshirts or loose tee’s.

My go-to outfit will be jeans with a loose long sleeve T-shirt paired with my slip-on sneakers. Slip-on sneakers are growing increasingly popular because they are stylish, yet comfortable for both men and women. If you haven’t got yourself a pair yet, I definitely recommend them because they are fitting for every season. These sneakers are perfect for this time of year, when the weather can change from spring to winter within hours.

Take advantage of the warmer weather this week and wear those spring outfits you’ve been dying to dig up from the back of your closet.