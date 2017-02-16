Lions Plate: 20-minute pasta dish

By Julia Dzurillay

When was the last time you had a home-cooked meal? Have you been living off junk food since the spring semester began? If so, you might be feeling groggy and lethargic.

When you’re constantly doing homework, eating healthy seems nearly impossible. But when there’s a will, there’s a way, and there is definitely a way to eat well without sacrificing time or taste. This quick pasta recipe is great for a college student on the go.

The meal includes as many, if not more, vegetables than pasta. Don’t worry, though, you will still be eating the carbs that you love while sneaking in some extra nutrients.

You can also easily adjust the recipe to fit your taste. Add marinara or pesto sauce, peas and carrots or a different type of cheese. The sky’s the limit with this simple meal.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 handful of pasta

½ red or green bell pepper, diced

? onion, minced

1 handful of spinach

3 tablespoons parmesan cheese

Parsley, for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and olive oil. Cook pasta according to the directions on the box. Strain pasta and coat with one tablespoon of olive oil. Set aside. In the same pot, melt butter. Add onion and cook until translucent, or for about one minute. Add red or green pepper and salt. Cook another two minutes. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Add one or two tablespoons of olive oil. Return pasta to pot. Stir in parmesan cheese. Top with parsley, salt and pepper.