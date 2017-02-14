WTSR New Noise: Matthew Squires & WYLDLIFE

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director Nelson Kelly highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Name: Matthew Squires

Album Name: Tambaleo

Release Number: 6th

Hailing From: Austin, TX

Genre: Poppy Indie Folk Rock

Label: Already Dead Tapes

Singer-songwriter Matthew Squires returns for his sixth album, and he’s

just as quirky and unique as ever. Combine the psychedelia of the

Flaming Lips with the rampant all-over-the-place-ness of Dr. Dog and

you get “Tambaleo.” This album is laid back yet optimistic at the same

time. Unlike so many writers today, Squires focuses on joy and

positivity, kind of like a non-depressed aka Andrew Jackson Jihad.

Must Hear:

2. Welcome

3. Shining

4. Hosanna (Devotional #3)

5. Grace’s Drum

12. Shape of Your Heart

Band Name: WYLDLIFE

Album Name: Out on Your Block

Release Number: 3rd

Hailing From: New York, NY

Genre: Upbeat Power Pop

Label: Wicked Cool

Out on Your Block was recorded in Atlanta on a shoestring budget but

marks a big sonic leap forward for the group, never compromising its

charmingly ragged aesthetic. WYLDLIFE’s bright and brash rock and roll

attitude updates 70s punk, glam and garage rock for the modern age in

this record. Singer Dave Feldman notes that “Out on Your Block” is about

“wanting to move through life at the speed of sound, at any cost” and

these ten new songs speak to the themes of eternal youth: love, sex,

partying and rock and roll.

Must Hear:

2. Teenage Heart

4. Deadbeat

10. Get Loud