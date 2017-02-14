SFB funds Haitian culture night, tables writers

By Olivia Rizzo

Staff Writer

The Student Finance Board fully funded several cultural events and HackTCNJ 2017 at its Wednesday, Feb. 8, meeting, while tabling and zero funding others due to price concerns and a breach of SFB guidelines.

The Haitian Student Association returned and received full funding in the amount of $7,504 for the previously tabled costs of entertainment for Ambiance, a Haitian culture celebration.

“Ambiance is a celebration showcasing Haitian culture and traditions via music, dance, food and comedy,” the proposal packet read.

The event will take place on March 4 in the Decker Social Space at 7 p.m.

The board did not grant funding to the American Choral Directors Association for a trip to the Philadelphia Opera. SFB could not grant funding to the organization because they violated the board’s protocol by advertizing the trip before receiving approval for funding.

The organization requested $1,333.20 to cover the cost of bussing and parking.

INK’s request for $5,532.50 for Leslie Jamison to appear as a part of its Visiting Writers Series was tabled due to the high cost per student.

“Leslie Jamison is a critically acclaimed novelist and nonfiction writer,” the proposal packet read. “INK would like to host Leslie Jamison for the Visiting Writers Series, in which we normally invite an external writer to read/perform some of their work and discuss their take on the craft of writing.”

The organization also sought funding to bring author Danez Smith to campus as a part of the Visiting Writers Series, but the visit was not approved for funding.

“Danez Smith is a nationally acclaimed poet and performer with multiple slam poetry championships, acclaimed chapbooks and community involvement,” the proposal packet read.

The board could not approve the funding request because the organization signed a contract with the author prior to gaining SFB’s approval, which is a violation of the board’s rules.

A vote on Deaf Hearing Connection Club’s event Deaf Awareness Day was tabled in order to try to negotiate a lower price for its main speaker, Sean Berdy.

“The day will consist of several events throughout the day, including a Deaf monologue with several students speaking as well as a professor from our staff,” the proposal packet read. “Our main event will be a talk with a very successful actor, Sean Berdy. He is best known for his leading role on ‘Switched at Birth.’”

Chabad was funded $3,570.60 for its Pre-Purim Celebration.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate and educate the campus community about the Jewish holiday of Purim,” the proposal packet explained. “Often considered the most festive and joyous holiday on the calendar, it commemorates the miraculous survival of a persecuted people.”

Funding will cover the costs of food, drinks, entertainment, decorations and gift bags. The board tabled the cost of a photobooth in hopes of finding a less expensive option.

Chabad’s Pre-Purim Celebration will take place on March 6 in room 212 of the Education Building.

The Asian American Association was fully funded $2,552.95 for its event Mystique of the East 2017.

“Mystique will feature performances that have origins rooted in various Asian countries, such as China, Japan, India, the Philippines and Korea,” the proposal packet read.

Mystique of the East 2017 will take place on March 23 in Kendall Hall at 6 p.m. Funding will cover the cost of props and costumes as well as Kendall Hall fees.

The Black Student Union received full funding in the amount of $1,309.79 for its Black History Month Celebration Banquet.

“This event is meant to wrap up Black History Month,” the proposal packet read. “It is a time for the TCNJ community to come together to celebrate the advancements and achievements of the black community not only through history but on TCNJ’s campus, as well.”

Funding will cover the costs of catering, decorations, Sodexo rentals and performer costs. The Black History Month Celebration will take place on Feb. 25 in the Decker Social Space.

The Association for Computing Machinery was fully funded $2,525.50 for HackTCNJ 2017.

“HackTCNJ is TCNJ’s annual Hackathon, a 24-hour programming competition where students from TCNJ as well as many other schools involved in the design and technology fields come to compete, learn and create technology products as well as make valuable connections with the corporate sponsors attending the event,” the proposal packet explained.

Funding will cover the cost of food, prizes, police officers and miscellaneous items. HackTCNJ will take place from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26 in the Education Building.