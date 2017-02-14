Several bicycles snatched from students

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

• On Feb. 5 at approximately 1:10 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to a women’s restroom in Wolfe Hall on the report of an intoxicated female. Upon arrival, the officer observed the student lying on the ground with vomit on her face and in her hair. A strong odor of alcohol emanated from the student’s breath, and she had a hard time speaking coherently. After attempting to speak to the student several times, she finally responded to the officer, saying, “Fuck. Fucker. I drank a lot tonight,” according to Campus Police. The student continued to spit up on the ground, as well as herself, as she told the officer that she was at an off-campus “highlighter” party hosted by Sigma Pi. The student had bright orange highlighter ink on her boots, according to police reports. She said she “drank lots of shit” in the residence hall before the party. Ewing Township EMS arrived on the scene and transported the student for further treatment and evaluation. The female student was issued a summons for underage drinking, police said.

• On Feb. 4 at approximately 11:52 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Decker Hall to investigate an odor of marijuana. When the officer arrived on the scene, the odor of marijuana was strong and grew stronger as he approached the suspected room. Loud voices reverberated into the hallway as the officer knocked on the door of the room, police said. Two students answered the door and the smell of marijuana was present, according to police. While the officer didn’t see marijuana, he saw a 30-pack of Budweiser beer, empty Budweiser beer cans in the garbage and red solo cups on the table, according to police reports. The officer had the two students sit at the desks and called for backup. After backup arrived, the officers searched the room and came up with a bottle of Burnetts liquor, Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka and a bag of Vella Wine, but no marijuana or paraphernalia was found, Campus Police said. TCNJ EMS and Pro-Staff arrived on the scene. The two students refused any further medical attention and were both issued a summons for underage drinking.

• On Feb. 1 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Campus Police Headquarters on a report of a stolen cream and pink colored bicycle. Upon her arrival, she met with a student who noticed that her bicycle, which is valued at $40, was missing at 1:30 p.m. that day. The student informed the officer that the last time she saw her bicycle was when she locked it on the bicycle rack in front of Eickhoff Hall, facing the Library, on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m., according to police. The officer advised the student that Campus Police would be in touch with her if the bicycle was found.

• On Feb. 2 at approximately 12:06 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to the Social Sciences Building due to a report of a stolen bicycle that was last seen on the bicycle rack facing the Brower Student Center. Valued at $40, the navy blue and silver bicycle had a black pouch attached to it, two black mud flaps attached to the tires and a black bicycle rack connected to the rear wheel, according to Campus Police. The student stated that her bicycle was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and midnight on Feb. 2. The officer advised the student to contact Campus Police if the bicycle was found.

• On Feb. 4 at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Campus Police officer was leaving Travers and Wolfe halls, after being dispatched there due to an accidental fire alarm, when she was alerted that there was an intoxicated student outside of Travers. She obtained the driver’s license of the vomiting female student and asked her how much she had to drink. The student stated she drank an unknown amount of vodka, according to police reports. The officer had the intoxicated student sit down at a table outside of Travers until all of the residents of the Towers reoccupied the buildings after the fire alarm stopped. Another officer arrived to help relocate the female student to the Travers and Wolfe Lounge where TCNJ EMS arrived and determined that the student didn’t need any further medical attention. Pro-Staff arrived on the scene and determined that the student could stay on campus in the care of her friend. The intoxicated student was issued an underage drinking summons, Campus Police said.

• On Feb. 4 at approximately 10 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Wolfe Hall on the report of an intoxicated male. The caller, who wished to remain anonymous, stated the male was breathing, but unconscious, according to police reports. When the officer arrived, the male was sleeping on his bed, and there was vomit on the floor. After being woken up, the intoxicated male was able to answer questions with slurred speech and revealed that he drank an unknown amount of vodka in his room. TCNJ EMS arrived to assess the intoxicated male and determined that he needed to be transported to the hospital for further medical attention. Trenton EMS arrived on the scene and transported the intoxicated male, along with a member of Pro-Staff, to the hospital. Due to the New Jersey Lifeline Legislation, a summons was not issued, police said.

• On Feb. 5 at approximately 1:10 a.m., two Campus Police officers were dispatched to Allen Hall on reports of an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, the officers met with the intoxicated student who admitted to drinking an unknown amount of tequila and beer, Campus Police said. He also had a cut above his left eyebrow, which he seemed to have no recollection of obtaining, according to police reports. The student did not disclose where he was drinking in Allen Hall, and neither of the friends who were with him had any knowledge of where he was previously. TCNJ EMS arrived and determined that the intoxicated student did not need any further medical attention. He was issued a summons for underage drinking, according to police

• On Feb. 6 at approximately 1:15 p.m., a student arrived at Campus Police Headquarters to report a stolen bicycle. She told Campus Police that she left her bicycle on a rack near the laundry room located in Townhouses West on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. The student said she noticed that the bicycle was missing on Feb. 6 at noon. She reported that the bike, valued at $50, is a dark blue beach cruiser with black handles and has “Regency” written in white near the gears, according to police reports. The officer advised the student to contact Campus Police if she locates the bicycle, and Campus Police said they would contact her if the bicycle was found.

• On Feb. 6 at approximately 5:10 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Campus Police Headquarters to talk to a student who reported a stolen calculator. The student stated he last saw his graphing calculator, a gray Texas Instrument TI-84 silver edition valued at $116, on Jan. 30, according to police reports. At 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 6, he left class and didn’t realized it was missing until 12:20 p.m., according to police reports. When he went back to the classroom to retrieve it, his professor said she did not see the calculator. The student was advised to contact Campus Police if he found it, and Campus Police would contact him if the calculator was found.

• On Feb. 7 at approximately 8 a.m., a Campus Police officer was conducting vehicle patrol in Lot 7 when she noticed a vehicle with a suspicious looking decal. Upon further inspection, she found that it was not a sticker decal given out by TCNJ Parking Services, but, instead, it appeared to be a copy of a sticker that was cut out from paper and taped onto the window, police said. Another officer arrived on the scene and confirmed that it was a fraudulent reproduction of an official decal. The vehicle was registered to a student who didn’t have a decal issued to him and had been previously booted for having an outstanding balance after receiving multiple tickets. As per the College’s Parking Policy, the vehicle was booted and issued the appropriate citations for the offense. An orange immobilization notice was placed on the windshield, which notifies the owner that the vehicle is booted and to see Campus Police for boot removal, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.