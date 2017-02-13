Iranian sanctions signal new hardline for the Trump administration

By Jake Mulick

Social Media Editor

President Donald Trump approved sanctions on Iranian businesses and individuals following missile testing in Tehran, the Iranian Capital.

These missile tests occurred on Jan. 29. The only conclusive information available to the U.S. was that the Iranians had tested ballistic missiles, according to The New York Times.

The deal with Iran forged under the Obama administration states that the Iranians do not currently have the power to enrich uranium that could fuel possible nuclear weaponry, according to the Obama White House archives.

The same source reported that this deal is supposed to abate the threat of nuclear weaponry from the administration and was a major deterrent from the Iranians building up a nuclear stockpile and increasing their military threat in the region.

Although the Trump administration was openly critical of the deal forged by former Secretary of State John Kerry and former President Barack Obama, they have yet to renegotiate any sort of military agreement with the Iranians.

However, the weapon testing was enough to put the White House on guard. With a complex history of aggression and instability in the region, any weapons testing in Iran was enough to put the White House on alert, USA Today reported.

Trump reacted quickly, imposing sanctions on 13 Iranian based companies and 12 individuals, according to USA Today.

He reiterated his “no nonsense approach” to Iran in a tweet on Feb. 3: “Iran is playing with fire — they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me!”

The sanctions have been largely viewed as a move in the right direction, drawing some support from Congressmen in the Democratic Party, according to Forbes.

There is concern that the White House will impose heavier sanctions that may violate the aforementioned nuclear deal reached with the previous administration. The Chinese, who were partners in negotiating this deal, voiced their concerns over the possible violations, Forbes reported.