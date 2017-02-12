Tips for switching things up this Valentine’s Day

By Shannon Deady

Valentine’s Day is a dreaded holiday for college singles — and all singles — everywhere. But with a little bit of creativity, it can be fun regardless of if you have a significant other or not.

If you are single, Valentine’s Day serves as the perfect excuse to love yourself for a day. Skip Eickhoff Hall and treat yourself to an upgrade that’s more than just meal equiv. Head off campus and order some of your favorite food, or at least go to the C-store for your favorite ice cream or candy.

If you aren’t a foodie, take a trip to the nail salon or spa for a little bit of personal care, and make sure to check Groupon for special Valentines Day deals.

Cosmetic brands like Lush offer exclusive cosmetic and spa lines designed to give you a relaxing night in only on Valentine’s Day.

For the fitness and nature lovers: Skip the gym and treat yourself to a workout class you would not try or take the time for otherwise. Who knows, you may find your true love working out next you.

Many studios, such as Pure Barre Studios in Princeton, N.J., offer free classes on Valentine’s Day if you sign up in advance online. Pure Barre Studios offers classes as part of its “Love your body” campaign, and you can sign up on their website now for a free class on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

If time alone is not how you want to celebrate the day, grab a friend or your significant other and head on a date. For those who have never celebrated Valentine’s Day at the College, it may be harder to come up with creative or personal date ideas than it would be at home, but there are a plethora of cool Valentine’s Day activities close to campus if you just look.

“Fifty Shades Darker” premiered on Friday, Feb. 10, and will have 13 showings on Valentine’s Day at AMC Hamilton 24, only 16 minutes from

campus.

Typically a popular spot for students for its apple cider donuts or apple picking, Terhune Orchards will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with its favorite couple: wine and chocolate. For those of age, this could be the perfect date idea.

At only $15 per person, the orchard will pair a tasting of a variety of Terhune Orchards wines with Carol’s Creative Chocolatz for the holiday. Terhune Orchards is located only 15 minutes from campus in Lawrenceville, N.J.

For a cheap date idea, head to one of the most popular selfie spots in Philadelphia, the LOVE statue located near City Hall for the perfect Valentine’s Day Instagram. Due to Love Park’s current renovation, the statue is located in Dilworth Park.

Similarly, the AMOR statue, a six-foot sculpture that translates to “love” in both Spanish and Latin, is also located in Philly’s Sister Cities Park.

Also in Philly, Penn’s Landing will have a Sweetheart Skate from 7-11 p.m. for $25 per ticket, which includes ice skating, skate rental, chocolates, flowers, photo booth and a DJ.

Whether single or taken, this Valentine’s Day is sure to be a good one. Make the most of the holiday with one of the many date options, or by taking a day off from your busy college schedule for some much needed me time.

