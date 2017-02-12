Celebritease: Clooney’s welcome a twin pregnancy

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

Hollywood’s baby bump club grew after Amal Clooney announced she was pregnant with twins, according to several sources confirmed by PEOPLE. As if Beyoncé’s pregnancy wasn’t enough, the music moguls can now have playdates with the Clooneys.

George Clooney, a notorious playboy for most of his career, will now take on the role of fatherhood. In the meantime, pregnancy hasn’t slowed down Amal, who continues to jetset around the world as a human rights lawyer and visit her husband on set.

While working with Clooney last fall, Matt Damon learned of the couple’s pregnancy. Damon almost started crying when he heard the news, but cautioned Clooney not to spread the word until Amal was at least 12 weeks along, according to US magazine.

“I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky,” Damon told “Entertainment Tonight Canada.”

After being hospitalized for less than a week following an all-terrain vehicle accident, Jamie Lynn Spears’s 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is back home and recovering, PEOPLE confirmed.

“Maddie Aldridge, 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been discharged from the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans,” the hospital told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.”

Spears took to Instagram to thank all the first responders that helped her daughter’s speedy recovery. Maddie’s aunt, Britney Spears, also used social media to thank fans for their prayers, citing that her niece’s recovery was a miracle.

Over the weekend, Adam Levine received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by wife Behati Prinsloo and 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, for the momentous occasion.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Levine said during the ceremony. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived, and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. So, I thank all of those people.”

