Classic Signals: Theft on campus continues

Every week, Features Editor Alyssa Gautieri hits the archives and finds old Signals that relate to current College topics and top stories.

After long hours in the Library and three-hour lectures, tired and confused students wander around campus in search of misplaced bicycles, only to discover them stolen. Throughout the month of February, students have reported stolen and damaged bicycles around campus. From seeking peers’ advice on both the Class of 2018 and 2019 Facebook groups to reporting the incidents to Campus Police, students are unhappy about the College’s most recent thief. Unfortunately, theft is not a new issue for students at the College. More than 20 years ago, students’ property was reported stolen and damaged while on campus. In 1994, students sought out Campus Police after their parked cars, stereos and computers suddenly went missing.

On April 19, two cars were stolen from the student center lot, according to the Director of Campus Police Thomas Thompson.

The cars were stolen between 8:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bernadette Piassa reported that her 1987 Nissan was valued at $16,000 and Katherine Pellegrino reported her 1988 Mazda to be worth $14,000, according to Thompson.

Edward Gerety reported on April 19 that his car had its stereo, valued at $350, stolen. The vehicle, a 1987 Ford Escort, was parked in lot 8 at the time of the theft.

According to Thompson, a computer valued at $2,500 was stolen from room 101 in Centennial Hall on April 14. The incident was reported by Jennifer Vonderhorst.

On April 18, Kevin Zitko filed a criminal mischief report, according to Thompson. His vehicle, parked in lot 7, was scratched on the side and given a flat tire.

A vehicle owned by Jeffrey DeYoung had its drivers side window broken.

The incident happened between April 18 and 19 while the car was parked in lot 8.

Stacey Nemerson reported that there was vandalism on the wall on the second floor of Norsworthy. The incident happened between April 15 and April 16, according to Thompson.

A VCR, a 19’ inch television and a cart valued at $725 were stolen from Trenton State. The incident happened between March 11 and March 31, but was reported by Daniel Pohl on April 15.