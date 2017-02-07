WTSR New Noise: Cloud Nothings and Japandroids

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director Nelson Kelly highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Cloud Nothings

Album Name: Life Without Sound

Release Number: 7th

Hailing From: Cleveland, Ohio

Genre: Jam-y Garage Rock with a dash of Pop

Label: Carpark Records

Cloud Nothings is the recording project by Dylan Baldi, though at this point it has grown into so much more. For years, Cloud Nothings has been a go-to in the indie rock community, and Life Without Sound affirms this. The album delicately waltzes along the line between pop and rock, as the riffs scream grungy garage rock, but the vocals and hooks are so catchy and accessible anyone could pop this bad boy in and get down to it. PLAY if you like garage rock, pop, music, listening, sounds, etc.

Must Hear:

2. Things are Right With You

3. Internal World

4. Darkened Rings

6. Modern Act

7. Sight Unseen

Band Name: Japandroids

Album Name: Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Release Number: 4th

Hailing From: Vancouver, BC

Genre: Good Ole Garage Rock

Label: Anti

The Canadian version of the Black Keys is back with the same album for the fourth time. What they lack in album art, however, they make up for in good songwriting and good vibes. If the Black Keys represent the dirty, gritty, underbelly of American music, Japandroids takes everything happy about Canada and funnels it into an 8-song album. The title track itself expresses kindred bewilderment that burns throughout eat track. This ultimately results in a very cohesive if samey sounding record full of good vibes and big hooks.

Must Hear:

1. Near to the Wild Heart of Life***

6. Midnight to Morning *

7. No Known Drink or Drug***