Women’s march is for everyone, not just celebrities

This letter is in response to the Celebritease column published on Jan. 22nd.

By Kiira Jeffers

I was disheartened to see a focus on celebrities and not on the everyday people in The Signal’s Celebritease column.

While it is great to see celebrities join a cause, this was a protest of the people, created by women and attended by women from all walks of life. According The New York Times, an estimated 500,000 people were at the women’s march in Washington D.C. There was also an estimated 3,000,000 people worldwide who marched in protest of President Donald Trump and the ideals he and his cabinet picks stand for, including sexism, racism and islamophobia.

I feel it is necessary to pay tribute to these average women, as is should be these people whose names go into the history textbooks.

According to The Huffington Post, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez were a few of the women of color who began the initial women’s march on Washington.

Sister marches took place over the globe in different continents, countries and states, both Republican and Democrat, showing why they were upset with the election.

NPR reported the protests did have critics, with many participants protesting the inherent transphobia of relating womanhood to “owning a vagina.” In addition, women of color were concerned that their issues with racism would be overlooked among the throngs of white people protesting.

It was absolutely inspiring to see photos of the masses of people who spoke out for what they believe in, and to see what changes Americans can make if they feel the government is not doing what is morally right.

I hope these movements continue.