SFB funds spring play and Persian New Year celebration

By Olivia Rizzo

Staff Writer

The Student Finance Board carefully considered the purpose of the Unified Greek Council Social, and the board approved funding for a variety of on-campus celebrations and productions at their most recent meeting.

The Unified Greek Council returned after its request for funding was tabled at the last meeting. Ultimately, the board concluded that they could not fund the event due to concerns about its main purpose.

The organization was seeking $545 to cover the cost of catering and utensils for its event called UGC Social, originally titled Kickback TCNJ.

The purpose of the event is “to create a stress-free atmosphere where TCNJ Greeks and non-Greeks can come together to relax and enjoy each other’s company. This event will ensure to bridge the gap between those who are in greek life and those who are looking to join,” the proposal packet read.

Board members were concerned that the main purpose of the event was membership recruitment, as SFB’s constitution prohibits the Student Activity Fee to be used for recruitment purposes.

Members also argued that inspiring interest in membership was an underlying benefit of hosting the event, rather than its main purpose.

All College Theatre received full funding for two events. An Evening of Shorts, a production of four student-directed one-act plays, was allocated $3,590. Funding covers the cost of scripts and royalties, props, costumes, scenery and Kendall staff charges. The event will take place on April 21 and April 22 in the Don Evans Black Box Theater.

ACT also received funding in the amount of $4,000 for its spring production of “Stop Kiss.” The extra funding will cover the costs of Kendall Hall fees. The production will run from March 1 to March 4 in the Don Evans Black Box Theater.

Eurasia Middle East Society received $4,365 in funding for its Nowruz Celebration.

“Nowruz is the celebration of the Persian New Year and Spring Equinox that has been celebrated in the Middle East, Central Asia, parts of Western Asia and the Balkans,” according to the proposal packet.

The celebration will include a concert, discussion of history and traditions of the holiday and a dinner featuring traditional food.

Funding will cover the costs of food, decorations, advertising and entertainment. The Nowruz Celebration will take place on March 27 at 7 p.m. in room 212 of the Education Building.

The Haitian Student Association received $3,917.96 in funding for Ambiance.

“Ambiance is a celebration showcasing Haitian culture and traditions via music, dance, food and comedy,” the proposal packet read.

Funding will cover the costs of food, decorations and utensils. Additionally, the board tabled a vote on the cost of musical performances and a DJ, as they were unsure if funding two forms of musical entertainment is financially responsible and vital to the success of the event.

Ambiance will take place on March 4 at 7 p.m. in the Decker Social Space.

Chi Upsilon Sigma was fully funded $2,707.55 for its second annual Paint Your Stress Away with a Twist. The organization will bring in local artist Louie Blaka to facilitate a paint night with students as a form of stress management. Students will also learn about another form of stress management through aromatherapy with essential oils from members of the organization, according to the proposal packet.

Funding will cover the costs of the instructor’s rate and painting materials, essential oils, and water and pretzels for refreshment. The event will take place on March 25 at 8:30 p.m. in room 112 of the Education Building.

TCNJ Ski and Snowboard Club was fully funded $1,718.20 to cover the cost of bussing for its trip to Mountain Creek.

“This trip will bring together like-minded individuals who have a common interest in snow sports,” the proposal packet read.

A charter bus will bring students to and from Mountain Creek on Feb. 18.