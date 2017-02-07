Ring to be destroyed, hobbits not involved

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

• On Jan. 31 at 11:54 p.m., Campus Police responded to a call from two students in Decker Hall who suspected a controlled dangerous substance was in a nearby room. The students knocked on the door where the smell appeared to be coming from, but when no one answered, one of the students entered the room and found a glass jar containing green vegetation, which was believed to be marijuana, police said. Upon the officer’s arrival, the officer met with the two students who reported what they found and collected the evidence.

• On Jan. 29 at 12:54 a.m., a Wolfe Hall resident reported his intoxicated roommate to Campus Police. The officer said the student seemed alert and conscious. However, he was lying in a bed of vomit with a trash can at his side, police said. The officer said he could smell the alcohol emanating from the student’s breath as he said, “I had too much to drink.” The officer also noticed that the student was slurring speech, and he later admitted to having three or four vodka drinks. Two other students were there tending to the intoxicated student. They said they went to a soccer house party and returned around 12:30 a.m. because their intoxicated friend wasn’t feeling well, according to reports. The roommate who reported the incident was not at the party, but inside the dorm all night. At 12:56 a.m., TCNJ EMS arrived on the scene to assess the intoxicated student. At 1:05 a.m., Pro-Staff arrived on the scene and determined that the intoxicated student did not require any medical attention.

• On Jan. 29, Campus Police was dispatched to the Travers Hall lobby area regarding an intoxicated male. The officer arrived at the dorm and met with a CA who reported an intoxicated male stumbling into Travers Hall with two other males. The officer spoke with the male student who seemed to be intoxicated, and the student admitted to drinking six or seven beers. His speech was slurred and he appeared to have urinated on himself, police said. The two males with him reported bringing him to Travers Hall from a field hockey party at an unknown house across from the softball field. TCNJ EMS arrived and provided patient care. The intoxicated student was issued a summons for underage drinking, according to Campus Police.

• On Jan. 30 at 9:50 a.m., Campus Police received a report from a professor at the College about harassment they received in the mail from an anonymous source. The professor told the officer that she wrote an opinion-based article about the Trump administration and the women’s march on Washington for an open source publication, according to police. The envelope was addressed to her as a professor at the College, and contained a newsletter, but no direct threats were made toward her. There are no current suspects, police said.

• A wedding band found on the sidewalk of Kendall Hall was turned into Campus Police in 2015. Inscribed on the inside of the wedding band are the names “Richard & Lorra.” According to Campus Police, the band appears to belong to a female and to be around a size 7. Campus Police have posted the wedding band on their Facebook page and must discard of it soon due to protocol. Campus Police ask that anybody with information about the ring contact them directly.

• On Jan. 26, a senior repairer stated that at approximately 10 a.m., the lock cylinder of the women’s locker room on the first floor of Packer Hall was possibly tampered with, as it was hanging from the door. At 1:30 p.m., Campus Police arrived at the scene to investigate the lock. The senior repairer believed the scratch marks on the outer rim of the lock cylinder were possibly caused by pliers, according to police reports. He told the officer that the door to the women’s locker room was properly secured in the evening at some unknown time on Jan. 25. The men’s locker room, adjacent to the women’s locker room, had similar markings on its lock cylinder, however, it was working properly. The senior repairer told the officer on the scene that he would reinstall the lock, according to Campus Police.

• On Jan. 27, Campus Police arrived at Eickhoff Hall around 10 p.m. after receiving a report about a missing laptop. Upon arrival, the cleaning staff were with the student who made the call. He said he lost his book bag with his laptop inside, according to police reports. The student said he searched the dining hall and eventually found his bag sitting on a bench near the main entrance, but his laptop was missing. The cleaning staff all stated they knew nothing about the book bag or the missing laptop, police said. The student told the officer the laptop’s serial number, and it was entered into the National Crime Information Center, a computerized index of criminal justice information.

• At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, a Wolfe Hall resident’s boyfriend lost his wallet while visiting her at the College. He had his wallet in his possession when he arrived on campus at 8 p.m. From 8:45 p.m. to 11:54 p.m., the couple retraced their footsteps and had negative results. Campus Police was dispatched to Lot 7 and arrived at approximately 11:54 p.m. No wallet was found that night, and the officer advised the male visitor to contact Campus Police if he found it. On Jan. 28 at 1:18 a.m., Campus Police were advised that a student from the College found the missing wallet and returned the wallet to the male visitor at his girlfriend’s dorm. All of the contents of the wallet were present, according to Campus Police.

• On Jan. 29 at about 2:07 a.m., Campus Police was dispatched to Wolfe Hall regarding criminal mischief. Upon arrival, the officer met with a Community Adviser who reported that someone broke the ceiling light fixture, as well as the light fixture above the mirror and sink. The CA was advised by a Wolfe resident that while he was in his room, he heard three loud bangs, followed by three additional loud bands and the sound of glass breaking. He told the police officer he didn’t see anyone in the area. Campus Police took photos of the damage.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.