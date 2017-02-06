Celebritease: Gaga turns heads at Super Bowl LI

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

Beyoncé is having twins. The news broke the internet on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when the artist posted a photo on Instagram.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The post broke the record for the most liked Instagram, beating out Selena Gomez who previously held the title. The social media sphere was shocked by the news. Memes instantly surfaced and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Over the weekend, Prince Harry got competitive in a charity run alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The royal trio stopped by the start line of the London Marathon Community Track in the shadow of the 2012 Olympic Stadium in support of Heads Together, their ongoing campaign to raise awareness for mental health.

“You nearly beat me!” William playfully said to Kate on the finish line before joking to his teammates that he had tunnel vision during the race, according to PEOPLE.

Earlier in the week, Prince Harry hit the town with his girlfriend of nearly six months, Meghan Markle. The two were spotted walking hand in hand in the West End of London.

During Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, the ladies of “Hamilton” made a statement during their rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the hit Broadway musical’s Schuyler sisters, made the crowd go wild with their twist on the classic.

Lady Gaga turned heads during her halftime performance as she jumped from the top of the stadium to the stage. Singing a medley of her hits in a sparkly one-piece and high heels, the songstress showed off her dance moves.

While her songs contain underlying messages about LGBTQ and equality issues, Gaga steered clear of making a direct political statement, despite speculation. Instead, she focused on her showmanship, concluding her performance with a mic drop and a football catch as she jumped from the stage.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in history to win five Super Bowl rings. His career has been flooded or inflated, if you will, with controversy. Nonetheless, he took a 25-point deficit head-on and rallied his team for an overtime victory. Not to mention he looked pretty great doing it.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, John Travolta and Elton John were among the many celebrities in attendance to watch Brady win the game.