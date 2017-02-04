Campus Style: From the classroom to the workplace

By Jillian Greene

Columnist

Whether it’s for an in-class presentation or an event hosted by the Career Center, even non-business students will have to put their sweatpants and sneakers away at some point during their college career. Regardless of whether you choose to dress business casual or strictly business attire, I recommend that you stock your closet with a few professional outfits.

Aside from on-campus events like career fairs or company information sessions, most students have outside interviews or business meetings to attend by the time their junior year approaches.

You can wear professional outfits if you simply feel like dressing up. But we might as well enjoy our laid-back outfits now, as I’m sure we won’t have as much time for them after graduation.

If you’re struggling with your professional style, no need to worry. I have a few tips for you. The best advice I have is to turn to your peers for inspiration. You can definitely bounce ideas off others and maybe even take a look at a friend’s closet.

You should also use your favorite apps, such as Instagram or Snapchat, to search for new ideas. Aside from following other students at the College, I recommend you follow some of your favorite celebrities because it will definitely inspire your professional style. Exploring fashion on social media can help you figure out what you do and do not like.

In addition, many websites have a look book feature, or a compilation of photographs that allows you to see various outfits and styles.

Wondering where to go? You can always try the department stores at the Quaker Bridge Mall, such as Macy’s or Lord & Taylor. However, if you don’t want to break your bank account, I recommend taking a drive to Route 1 to shop at Marshalls or Nordstrom Rack.