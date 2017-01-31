Weary Lions prove they’re stronger pride

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The Lions were busy at Packer Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, hosting the New England Wrestling Association /Metro meet on Saturday and defeating the Springfield College Pride on Sunday.

The Lions went 2-1, defeating Williams College, 28-22, and Bridgewater State University, 22-21. The nationally seventh ranked Roger Williams college gave the Lions loss, defeating them, 26-9.

The Lions took control on the mat against Williams College and churned in six match wins. Senior Nick Herring grabbed a major decision win over Purple Cows freshman Luke Anselmi.

Afterwards, the Lions encountered tough competition against the Roger Williams College Hawks. The Hawks pestered the Lions as they only crawled three match wins. Freshman Anthony Gagliano and sophomore JT Beirne won on decisions, while Herring tussled out his win against Hawks senior Alec Golner.

“I respect Roger Williams (College),” head coach Joe Galante said. “They are a very talented team, and I’m glad the team had the opportunity to compete against them.”

The Lions then pressed a close victory the Bridgewater State University Bears. The Bears trampled the Lions early until sophomore Ryan Erwin won a major decision over Bears freshman Logan Larsen. Freshmen Marcus Sherrod and Dan Kilroy followed up with two more match wins. With the victory, Kilroy has now accumulated an impressive 11 wins.

The matchup was ultimately decided when junior Kyle Cocozza defeated Bears sophomore Tom Arseneault.

The following day, the Lions defeated the Springfield College Pride, 30-19. Earlier in January, the Lions encountered the Pride at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Dual meet. Since then, the Pride have achieved their 1,000 program victory, the first Division III wrestling program to do so.

The Lions lost no momentum and pulled in six match wins against the Pride. Both sophomore Luis Rivera and Erwin got major decision wins. Bears senior Zach Joseph then secured a decision win, cutting the Lions lead to 14-9.

Immediately, the Lions responded with three straight victories, scoring 30 points and asserting a hard deficit on the Bears. Herring grabbed a major decision win against Bears sophomore Aarin Feliz.

Kilroy followed up with a huge pin against Bears freshman Ryan Errico. With the Lions leading 30-9, the Bears were only able to crawl up to 19 points.

After many matches in Packer Hall, the Lions head west to Pennsylvania this weekend. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Lions travel to Wilkes University. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Lions will compete at the Messiah College Open.