Animated musical animals compete in “Sing”

by Lily Firth

Staff Writer

Written and directed by Garth Jennings, “Sing” was a highly anticipated animated children’s movie to send off 2016. As an avid lover of animated films and musicals, I knew that I had to go see the movie, and I can honestly say that it had me hooked until the end.

The film is based on popular singing competition reality television shows, such as “American Idol” or “The X-Factor,” but since it is a children’s movie, it’s full of humorous twists and heartwarming backstories. Every character is written so beautifully that, as a viewer, you want every animal to win the competition.

Ash is an edgy porcupine who wants to be noticed for her singing talent, but is overshadowed by Rosita, an overworked pig with 25 children and an unappreciative husband.

Johnny is a gorilla who wants to get away from his father’s gangster and felonies. We also meet Meena, an elephant with stagefright who just wants to be heard, Gunter, a hilariously bold pig who wants his dance moves to be seen, and Mike, a mouse who gets bullied for his size and wants to live a better life.

You even root for the competition’s judge and theater’s owner, Buster Moon, a koala who loves theater and wants to make his dad proud, as he tries to earn enough money from the show to save his bankrupt theater.

Through twists and turns, viewers feel a connection with the characters as they witness everyone evolve as singers and performers.

What makes “Sing” stand out is its all-star cast and award-winning song selection. Cast members include Academy Award-winning actors Matthew McConaughey, as Buster Moon, and Reese Witherspoon, as Rosita. Seth Macfarlane plays Mike, while the voices of other well-known actors can be heard in the movie, such as John C. Reilly, Nick Offerman and Jennifer Saunders.

Their voices, along with the animation, connect with the audience to make you laugh and even cry. The movie also features iconic artists and some of their most beloved songs, such as “Jump” by Van Halen, “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift and “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé. The movie has the audience laughing, singing and dancing in their seats thanks to its memorable soundtrack.

Although the movie is aimed at younger children, I recommend it to anyone who likes light-hearted films and loves musicals. “Sing” does not disappoint –– I would see it again in a heartbeat.