SFB funds two multicultural events

By Olivia Rizzo

Staff Writer

Student Finance Board funded two multicultural events and tabled Unified Greek Council’s Kickback TCNJ at the first meeting of the semester on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Black Student Union was fully funded the amount of $379 for the Black Monologues.

“The Black Monologues is a platform designed to give students, faculty and staff an opportunity to share their stories through performances such as personal monologues, poems or stories while educating the broader campus on institutional issues and experiences affecting African-American members of TCNJ’s campus,” according to the proposal packet.

Funding will cover the cost of usher fees.

The Black Monologues will take place on Feb. 9 in Mayo Concert Hall at 7 p.m.

Chinese Student Association was fully funded the amount of $4,155.07 for CSA: Chinese New Year.

“The Chinese New Year Celebration will introduce to the student body to many aspects of Chinese culture specifically the celebration of the lunar new year. Participants will get to try Chinese food, see different traditions that are celebrated during the New Year and also the significance of the New Year to the Chinese culture,” the proposal packet read.

Funding will cover the cost of food, drinks, decorations, plates, utensils and a sound technician. CSA: Chinese New Year will also take place on Feb. 9 in the Decker Social Space at 6 p.m.

The board tabled a vote on the Unified Greek Council’s event, Kickback TCNJ. The event’s purpose is “to create a stress-free atmosphere where TCNJ Greeks and non-Greeks can come together to relax,” the proposal packet read.

SFB tabled the vote due to concerns that the limited event space would impede safety and the cost per student was too high.