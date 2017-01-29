Celebritease: Mary Tyler Moore leaves legacy

On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will temporarily ban refugees, indefinitely ban Syrian refugees and temporarily ban citizens from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S., according to The New York Times.

The ban, which is scheduled to last 90 days, may affect attendance at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi may be unable to attend this year’s event, where his film, “The Salesman,” is nominated in the best foreign language film category.

Also this week, legend Mary Tyler Moore passed away at 80 years old.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Moore left behind a legacy that changed the way women were represented on television. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977 and featured Moore as Mary Richards, a single woman dedicated to her career.

Gavin MacLeod, who played Moore’s onscreen friend Murray Slaughter, used a line from the show’s iconic theme song as a metaphor for the years they spent together.

“A line from our theme song was ‘Love is all around,’ and that’s what it was for five days a week for seven years straight on the ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ set,” MacLeod told PEOPLE. “It was all because of Mary.”



Meanwhile, at the Sundance Film Festival, Paul Rudd stepped out with his wife, Julie Yaeger Rudd. The couple, who have kept their two-decade relationship largely private, will share the credit on the upcoming film “Fun Mom Dinner,” an adult comedy about a girls’ night out.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” franchise, spoke at the Universal Orlando’s Celebration of Harry Potter with a message for underdogs.

Lewis admitted to feeling uncomfortable because he often wore a fat suit onscreen as Neville. However, he found that as Neville grew, he, too, experienced a similar journey.

“There’s a lot of pressure heaped on young people these days, and I think a lot of it is unnecessary,” he said. “We’re all just trying to make our way.”