January 23, 2017
Students share opinions around campus

January 23, 2017 Mia Ingui Opinions 0

“What was your biggest mistake in the first semester?”

thumbnail_file2

Leigh Ann Cowden, a sophomore nursing major.

“My biggest mistake was spending too much time goofing around,

because then it hits you that you have homework!”

thumbnail_file3

Hailey Hyun, a sophomore biology major.

“I wasn’t as outgoing as I was my freshman year because I got comfortable with my friends now.”

“What is your favorite vacation spot?”

thumbnail_file (1)

Priya Mansukhani, a sophomore biology major.

“Croatia!”

thumbnail_file1

Xuan Chen, a junior mathematics major.

“I don’t go on vacation. I haven’t been on vacation in eight years!”

