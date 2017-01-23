Students share opinions around campus

“What was your biggest mistake in the first semester?”

Leigh Ann Cowden, a sophomore nursing major.

“My biggest mistake was spending too much time goofing around,

because then it hits you that you have homework!”

Hailey Hyun, a sophomore biology major.

“I wasn’t as outgoing as I was my freshman year because I got comfortable with my friends now.”

“What is your favorite vacation spot?”

Priya Mansukhani, a sophomore biology major.

“Croatia!”

Xuan Chen, a junior mathematics major.

“I don’t go on vacation. I haven’t been on vacation in eight years!”