First semester mistakes create success

By Kristen Frohlich



Entering my first semester of college, I had no idea what to expect. Would I make friends or be able to handle my workload? Was I ready to start the next chapter in my life?

Through trial and error, I eventually found a balance in my daily life throughout the semester. With finding this balance, however, I noticed how the mistakes I made the first semester would affect my adjustment to college life.



I never realized how awful my time management was until I entered college. In high school, I simultaneously managed school, homework, extracurricular activities, a job and a volunteer program. At college I assumed I would be able to maintain a balance between schoolwork, my social life and my personal life similar to how I did in high school. To my surprise, I struggled immensely with managing between my daily activities.



One of the amazing — yet cruel — parts of college is that your daily schedule is completely controlled by you. I am responsible for doing my schoolwork, maintaining my well-being and having a social life. This means I am on my own schedule all the time, and I am responsible for everything that goes into my day.

Before entering college, I never paid attention to how many things I would have to do on my own. However, I now recognize how essential it is to manage your time in college, as everything relies on you.



In addition to time management, procrastination also played an important role during my first semester. In high school, I always battled with procrastination. Sometimes I did not want to do my homework. Nonetheless, I understood that upon entering college, I would have to lessen my procrastination as much as possible.



Of course, with my luck, my procrastination went through the roof this past semester. As a result, I was not as prepared for classes and tests as I should have been. I felt like I was drowning in all the work I was given and my procrastination dragged me down under. I became so overwhelmed that I didn’t know what to do.



I realized I needed to calm down and organize all of my assignments and responsibilities. I ordered myself a planner and even went to the Tutoring Center and made an appointment for one of my classes. I told myself that from that point on, I would have to work twice as hard than before. I began to organize myself and eventually developed a schedule of my daily activities. I finally became the student I wanted to be, and I even made Dean’s List by the end of the semester.



Aside from my lack of time management and too much procrastination, I had an enjoyable and unforgettable first semester at the College. I understand how imperative time management is in college and how procrastination should not interfere with schoolwork, but it always will to some degree.

Although I did not want to struggle with time management my first semester, I’m happy I did. I believe my mistakes will shape me into a better student. I’m ready for the challenges that will come my way during the spring semester — bring it on.