Campus Style: Katherine Hayes

Name: Katherine Hayes
Year: Junior
Major: Finance
We’re catching up with Katherine Hayes. As a colleague and friend, I admire her style.
JG: Where do you get most of your fashion inspiration?
KH: Definitely my mom.
JG: What are your favorite places to shop?
KH: Lord and Taylor — Free People section — and Forever 21.
JG: What type of outfit do you feel most comfortable in?
KH: A skirt, tight long sleeve shirt and printed tights.
JG: What is your current favorite fashion trend?
KH: Easy: the choker.
JG: What is your least favorite trend?
KH: Probably neutral tones. I’m all for color.
JG: What are your favorite accessories?
KH: Definitely hoops and my bootie heels.
JG: Heels or flats?
KH: Absolutely heels.
JG: What are you most excited about wearing this winter?
KH: Big, comfy sweaters and, of course, leggings.
JG: How do you plan to incorporate your style into the workplace?
KH: As a business major, I am fully aware of the attire. However, I will try to wear bright colors, skirts over pants and definitely heels rather than ballet flats.
Leave a Reply