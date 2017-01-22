Campus Style: Katherine Hayes

Name: Katherine Hayes

Year: Junior

Major: Finance



We’re catching up with Katherine Hayes. As a colleague and friend, I admire her style.



JG: Where do you get most of your fashion inspiration?

KH: Definitely my mom.



JG: What are your favorite places to shop?

KH: Lord and Taylor — Free People section — and Forever 21.



JG: What type of outfit do you feel most comfortable in?

KH: A skirt, tight long sleeve shirt and printed tights.



JG: What is your current favorite fashion trend?

KH: Easy: the choker.



JG: What is your least favorite trend?

KH: Probably neutral tones. I’m all for color.



JG: What are your favorite accessories?

KH: Definitely hoops and my bootie heels.



JG: Heels or flats?

KH: Absolutely heels.



JG: What are you most excited about wearing this winter?

KH: Big, comfy sweaters and, of course, leggings.



JG: How do you plan to incorporate your style into the workplace?

KH: As a business major, I am fully aware of the attire. However, I will try to wear bright colors, skirts over pants and definitely heels rather than ballet flats.