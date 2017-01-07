Campus Police arrests suspect for residence hall intrusions

By Connor Smith

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Campus Police arrested Levittown, Pa., resident Jon Cannon, who has been charged in connection with the residence hall intrusions in the fall semester, according to an email sent to the campus community on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by College spokesperson Dave Muha.

Cannon, 25, was arrested at work on criminal sexual contact, burglary and trespassing charges in reference to an intrusion on Oct. 19 in Cromwell Hall, according to NJ.com. Charging papers allege that Cannon illegally entered a dorm and touched a female student.

Cannon is also suspected in other intrusions throughout the fall semester, including one on Sept. 10 in Cromwell Hall and another on Oct. 21 in New Residence Hall, NJ.com reported.

“The College thanks the members of our police department who worked on this case,” Muha wrote in his email from Tuesday, Jan. 3. “They were meticulous in their review of evidence and worked closely with the county prosecutor’s office and local law enforcement agencies to bring the charges that led to his arrest.”

Cannon had already been charged in October 2015 for similar incidents at Rider University, NJ.com reported.

“You’re so beautiful, I just have to kiss you,” Cannon said to a Rider student during the intrusion on Sept. 11, 2015, according to Mercer County Assistant Prosecutor Mary Stevens in another NJ.com report.

Cannon was accepted into Mercer County Superior Court’s Pretrial Intervention program on Oct. 24, but his connection to the College’s intrusions were not yet suspected, according to NJ.com. The program, which is meant to ease the punishments for first-time offenders, could have allowed Cannon’s record to be clear had he passed three years of supervision and conditions of acquiring and maintaining employment, according to NJ.com.

The intrusions heightened security on campus in the fall semester as the police presence increased and students were advised to be wary of anyone who followed them into a residence hall without swiping their own student ID, according to The Signal.