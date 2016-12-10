TCNJ Clinic Director responds to article on clinic closing

By Jennifer Sparks

TCNJ Clinic Director

The TCNJ Clinic staff would like to respond to the article published in The Signal on Wednesday, Dec. 7, titled “Clinic staff upset over closing.” While the headline is true and we are deeply saddened that the Clinic will not be around next year to assist students and community members in need of long-term counseling, this story does not accurately reflect all the issues.

While it is true that the Counselor Education students learned of the closing via email , the full time clinic staff were notified in person. In addition, the TCNJ Clinic and CAPS fill different roles. CAPS is the main counseling provider for all students on campus. This is a huge undertaking. It would be impossible for each student to receive long term care at CAPS. However, CAPS does a wonderful job providing short term counseling and referrals to best serve every student. The TCNJ Clinic is a training facility, providing clinical practicum/internship experiences for Counselor Education graduate students working toward clinical licensure. The clinic has provided long-term, low-fee services to those in need both on and off campus.

We appreciate all of the support we have received and want to make sure the facts surrounding the closing are clear.