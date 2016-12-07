Cop Shop: Heroin happening sends people to hospital

By Ellie Schuckman

•On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to a Campus Town parking lot in reference to a possible fight near a white van. Upon the officer’s arrival, he observed two white males standing near the driver’s side door of a parked van, police said. According to reports, one of the two males appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and had difficulty standing upright. The officer also observed a red mark in the shape of a hand on the left side of his face. When the officer ordered the two males to sit down on the curb, the other male stated, “I’m not going to lie to you, I have a record.” More officers arrived on the scene and the two males were separated, police said. The male with the record said he called the other male regarding a concern for his friend’s safety. He stated that the male who appeared to be under the influence “sounded crazy on the phone, so I wanted to meet up with him.” According to reports, the male met with his friend in the parking lot and entered the van his friend was in. His friend began slurring his words before his eyes rolled to the back of his head and he fell into the seat, according to police. The male got out of the car, pulled his friend out of the car and then laid him down on the ground. The male stated that his friend was unresponsive, so he began CPR. According to reports, the unresponsive male had a slow pulse and his face began to turn blue. At this time, the male said he began yelling and hitting his friend in an attempt to wake him up. The unresponsive male then sat up on his own and took a deep breath in, police said. The officer asked the male if his friend was under the influence of narcotics to which he replied that the other male had taken heroin. The officer then asked if the male himself was under the influence of narcotics, but he denied being under the influence. According to reports, the male admitted to taking nine shots of vodka earlier that evening. The officer observed him to have constricted pupils, however, he did not have an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath or person. At approximately 10:10 p.m., Ewing Basic Life Support (BLS) arrived on scene and evaluated the other male. BLS deemed it necessary he be transported to the hospital for additional medical treatment. BLS then evaluated the male who helped his friend. The male said, “If you were to draw my blood, I would probably test positive right now… I used heroin about an hour and a half ago.” Both males were then transported to the hospital, police said. All officers on the scene observed white wrappers labeled “PANDA” around the van. At approximately 11:35 p.m., the van was towed from Campus Town, police said.

•On Friday, Nov. 18, at approximately 9 p.m., a female came to Campus Police Headquarters to report damage to her father’s vehicle. She said that between Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., her father’s vehicle was parked in Lot 13. According to reports, when she went to the car on Friday, she noticed two scratches on the trunk’s hood. Two magnetic bumper stickers were removed from the car, as well, police said.

•On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 11:40 a.m., a Campus Police officer conducting foot patrol through Roscoe West Hall was passing by the Office of Career Planning when he was stopped by an employee. The employee asked the officer if he knew if a report had been filed regarding fraudulent activity against a College student, police said. When the officer told her that he was unsure, she proceeded to tell him about the incident. The woman stated that a student had contacted the Career Center office and that she had received a suspicious email regarding an internship possibility on LionsLink. Another employee confirmed that the posted internship was fraudulent, police said. According to reports, an email was sent out to students advising them of the fraudulent posting. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at approximately 4 p.m., a student contacted the Career Center office in reference to the fraudulent internship. The initial employee on scene stated that the student received an email requesting his social security number and other personal information, police said. The student received a check for approximately $2,000 and deposited it into his account. The employee stated that approximately 38 students applied for the posted internship, yet she was unsure how many students went through with the process. According to reports, at 1:40 p.m., the officer spoke to the male student who stated that approximately three to four weeks prior, he applied to the internship. Approximately one week after applying, he received an email regarding the job and application process. They requested his home address for payment purposes, police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, he received an email stating that he would be receiving a check, which he should then cash and send the money back to them. According to reports, the student received the check on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for $1,860 and went to deposit it. He then received the email warning students about the fraudulent internship posting. After contacting the Career Center, the student contacted the bank and explained the situation, police said. According to reports, the bank employee stated that this was a common scam and that the student need not worry.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2:50 p.m., an officer met with a student at Campus Police Headquarters who reported a bike theft. The student stated that between Tuesday, Nov. 22, around noon and Sunday, Nov. 27, at approximately 7 p.m., his bike was stolen from a stairwell in Lot 13. According to reports, the bike was attached to a staircase with a cable lock. The student was advised to contact Campus Police if he sees the bike or has any further questions. There are no suspects at this time, police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Campus Police was dispatched to the Travers Hall fifth floor men’s bathroom, following the report of an intoxicated male. Upon the officers’ arrival, they met with two Community Advisers who directed them to the bathroom where an intoxicated male was located. According to reports, the student was visibly intoxicated and there was vomit on the floor directly outside of the bathroom door. The intoxicated student directed the officers to his dorm room where he showed them his driver’s license, police said. The student admitted to drinking “a couple of shots of Hennessey.” Further questioning revealed that the student also consumed an unknown amount of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. According to reports, the student admitted to drinking the alcohol in his dorm room. TCNJ EMS arrived on scene and evaluated the student, deeming it unnecessary to provide him any additional medical treatment. The student was issued a summons for underage drinking, police said.