SFB approves funds for three spring CUB events

By Olivia Rizzo

Staff Writer

The Student Finance Board (SFB) looks to the future as it grants funding for some of the most highly anticipated events of the spring semester.

The College Union Board (CUB) received funding for three of its largest events for the spring semester. The organization’s Spring Lecture was fully funded the amount of $28,996.

“CUB’s Spring Lecture always successfully attracts a large amount of students based on the quality and fan base of the entertainers. The lectures will appeal to different types of students by sticking to the traditional but successful and popular topic of discussion that the TCNJ community has expressed interest in pop culture and the entertainment industry,” the proposal packet said.

The organization was fully funded $1,850 for its Spring Comedy Show. CUB’s annual comedy show attracts a large number of students. In previous years, comedians such as John Mulaney, Bo Burnham and Nick Offerman have visited the College.

The cost of the talent, agency fee, hospitality, creative publicity as well as building and security fees are covered by funding, for both events.

The Spring Lecture and Spring Comedy Show will take place on separate evenings during the spring semester in Kendall Hall.

The Spring Concert received $191,243 in funding. CUB’s annual concert is the largest concert of the year, bringing in a large portion of students at the College.

“We aim to make this concert one of our largest and most high-energy events of the year. We plan on making this year’s concert even better than ever before,” the proposal packet read.

Funding covers the cost of talent, staffing and security, catering and hospitality for staffers, and water giveaways. The Spring Concert will take place in April in the Student Recreation Center.

Chi Upsilon Sigma was fully funded $750 to host its 2017 winter retreat. The retreat allows the organization to plan and organize their spring semester events, as well as providing a bonding experience for older sisters and newer members.

TCNJ Musical Theatre was fully funded $1,000 for its spring production of WIRED.

“WIRED is a 24-hour play competition involving the writing, casting, producing and staging of several plays,” the proposal packet read.

Funding for the event will cover the costs of Library staff supervision, along with costumes, props and food for all participants.

WIRED will take place within the first weeks of the spring semester.

Even though SFB agrees to finance certain events, there is no guarantee these events will take place. The approval only makes the funds available.