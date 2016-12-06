Punk rock rules Decker Social Space in final CUB Alt show of 2016

By Gianna Melillo

Correspondent

With performers like PWR BTTM and Alex G setting the bar high for CUB Alt shows all semester long, the last show had to go out with a bang. CUB Alt’s final show on Friday, Dec. 2, did just that with Save Face, Born Without Bones and headliner Pentimento.

The bands jammed out in Decker Social Space from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to a large crowd of students and local music lovers.

“I’m so excited for this show. It’s going to be sick,” said Karin Flannery, a member of College Union Board (CUB), a sophomore interactive multimedia and graphic design double major and sister of alumnus Chris Flannery (’16) in Save Face.

Save Face, which includes alumni Flannery and Tyler Pavonda (’16), opened the show. The band’s first EP, “Folly,” came out in June. The members just came off a two-month tour throughout the U.S. and Canada over the summer. The pop punk band’s set included five songs that revved up the crowd.



Hailing from Boston, Born Without Bones played next. The band’s main genre is emo and its first album, “Baby,” is available on Spotify and other music-streaming websites. The members toured with Save Face over the summer and played a fast-paced set, complete with headbanging and cheers from the audience.

Pentimento, a punk rock band from Buffalo, N.Y., headlined the show. The band comprises two guitarists, one of whom is the lead singer, as well as a bassist and a drummer who provided additional vocals.

Sophomore English major Morgan Lubner was excited to see the band perform.

“I’ve been following them for about four years now, and I’ve never seen them before,” Lubner said. “They’re really, really nice guys and they’re super engaging with their fans, which is really cool. I’m really happy CUB Alt was able to book them here because they’re a great band and they deserve all the exposure they can get.”

Pentimento’s first EP, “Wrecked,” was released in 2011. The band’s latest full-length album “I, no Longer” came out in 2015.

The upbeat, fast-paced set was well-received by the audience who cheered and sang along to the lyrics. In between songs, lead singer Jeramiah Pauly interacted with the crowd, reminding them of the merchandise for sale in the back of the venue. At one point he shouted, “Part of Christmas spirit is buying stuff” and thanked the audience for supporting them.

The set included 10 songs off the band’s two full-length albums. After wishing the crowd “Happy holidays,” Pentimento played its final song to a room full of people swaying arm in arm.

Dana Gorab, CUB Alt co-chair and a junior communication studies major, couldn’t have been happier with the turnout.

“Pentimento is so good, I love them,” she said. “They were really excited to play, and since it’s the last show of the semester, I’m glad we got to end on a high note.”